Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Landec has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts expect that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landec by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

