Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Purchases $23,600.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,821.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

DPW opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Ault Global by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Ault Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

