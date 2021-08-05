FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 3,438 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

NYSE:FST opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FST. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,475,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.