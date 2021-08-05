RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00.

On Friday, May 14th, William Ho sold 8,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $46,800.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $19,870.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.04 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

