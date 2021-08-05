Curis’ (CRIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

