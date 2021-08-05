Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,619,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

