Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

