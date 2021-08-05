$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

