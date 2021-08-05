Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Magnite by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

