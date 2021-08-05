The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 556.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

