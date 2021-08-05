Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 800.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 265.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

UA stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.