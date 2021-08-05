Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,619.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $837,758. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

DGICA stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $472.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

