State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 13,300 Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,333 shares of company stock worth $2,301,822. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.