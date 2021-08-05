Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $34,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period.

Shares of PTMC opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

