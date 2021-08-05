Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

