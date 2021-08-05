State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,322,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

