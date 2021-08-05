Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $35,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,020,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,713,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

