Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 377.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $80.66 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.