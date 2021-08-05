Morgan Stanley Buys 9,033 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $35,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,179,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 302.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 330.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

