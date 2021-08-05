Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of National Grid worth $35,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

