Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.

SAUHF stock opened at $1,970.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,659.91. Straumann has a 12-month low of $918.99 and a 12-month high of $1,979.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

