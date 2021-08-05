Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEI. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.73.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.67 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

