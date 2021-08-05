Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$228.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$249.69.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$187.56 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$159.80 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$181.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 876.45.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 449.53%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

