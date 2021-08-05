Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

