Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings per share of $3.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $146.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.83. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

