Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$82,000.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,688,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,024,652.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Jamie Levy acquired 100,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00.

TSE GENM opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.14. Generation Mining Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

