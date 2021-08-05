Pi Financial Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.63.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$71.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.81. The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$43.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

