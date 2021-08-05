Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Purchases 44,600 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,451,880.45.
Neil M. Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 5,400 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$7,398.00.
YGR opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.73.
About Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.