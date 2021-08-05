Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Purchases 44,600 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,451,880.45.

Neil M. Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 5,400 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$7,398.00.

YGR opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YGR shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

