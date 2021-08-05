Jack W. Schuler Sells 35,231 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 35,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $74,337.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SLNO stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

