The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

