India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 279,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGC opened at $1.73 on Thursday. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 981.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

