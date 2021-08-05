Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Critical Contrast

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.40% -16.57% -10.74% Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64%

54.5% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 2.17 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -17.35 Youdao $485.44 million 2.48 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -4.08

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Youdao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Group and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Youdao 1 4 2 0 2.14

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.81%. Youdao has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 138.59%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Youdao on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

