Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 4,737.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

