Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $242,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 130.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 71,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $2,449,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $432,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

