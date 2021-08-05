Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $251,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 88.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $175.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.02. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

