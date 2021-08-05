Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 43,185 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CTS by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTS opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. CTS’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

