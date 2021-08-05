The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) versus Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Critical Contrast

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Futu $427.02 million 36.41 $170.96 million $1.31 81.72

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Ziegler Companies and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67

Futu has a consensus target price of $194.30, indicating a potential upside of 81.50%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Volatility and Risk

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Futu beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

