Morgan Stanley Sells 461,187 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $36,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

