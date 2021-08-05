Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $212,000.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

