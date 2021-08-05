Man Group plc Invests $313,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $47,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

