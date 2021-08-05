Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 318.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

