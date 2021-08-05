Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 127,951 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Luminex were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth about $6,380,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 83.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 795,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.