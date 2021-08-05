9,571 Shares in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Separately, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $3,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

