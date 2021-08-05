Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $2,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.68. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

