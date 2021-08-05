AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

