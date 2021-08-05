Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

NYSE:ANET opened at $382.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.