Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $219,693 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDOT opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,552.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

