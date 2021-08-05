Man Group plc Acquires New Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in The Buckle by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 71,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,440. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BKE opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

