Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.27 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,291,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,635.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,941,472. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVAV opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

