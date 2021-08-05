Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.